Spectators of the Emporia State men’s first home contest on Tuesday got a sound taste of what the upcoming season would likely resemble.
There were numerous displays of untapped potential, a ceiling of play that only time will truly determine.
But there was certainly plenty of room for growth — that was evident as well.
Kansas Wesleyan fell behind by as many as 17 points late in the first half, but rallied its way back to a six-point deficit before ESU finished the Coyotes off with an 87-59 victory.
“(We played) about 32 minutes of really solid basketball,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said. “Our guys competed on the defensive end, we need to stretch that as close to 40 as we possibly can. I don’t care if our opponent is Kansas State ... (or) Kansas Wesleyan, we need to play hard every single possession and play with a sense of urgency and a sense of pride to be college basketball players. I thought you saw that for most of the night tonight.”
The Hornets never trailed and got out to a relatively quick lead, stretching the advantage to double-figures less than five minutes in.
Duncan Fort scored seven consecutive points, getting a pair of threes and a layup, to push the score to 15-4 by the 16:00 mark.
From that point, however, ESU and the Coyotes spent much of the remainder going head-to-head, though the Hornets stretched the lead as much as 17 right before the intermission.
That nearly disappeared in the opening minutes of the second half after KWU scored 11 straight to whittle the lead down to six.
“We started off good ... and then they found a rhythm,” junior Duncan Fort said. “The start of that second half wasn’t quite what we wanted. About that 15-minute mark, we started finding it. I like the way we fought — we picked ourselves back up and ended the game up (by) 30.”
Indeed, once ESU stopped the bleeding, it went back to work as the Hornets outscored the Coyotes 43-21 in the final 16 minutes of play.
“We just dug deep, got some defensive stops in a row, pushed in transition, hit some shots,” junior Jumah’Ri Turner said.
It was Turner who finished with a game-high 16 points, though five other Hornets reached 11.
ESU shot 54 percent in the game and made more than half of its 3-point attempts. KWU only shot 17 percent from long range with the same number of shots.
“We’re a really good transition team when we get out front and run,” Doty said. “But how do we do that? We have to get stops and we have to force turnovers.”
Four of the Hornets’ six steals came in the second half as the guards began to get out in space and ESU began to pick up some steam. When ESU did give up possessions, it was often a lack of communication, whether in passing or rebounding.
“Communication ... I think thats’ one of the biggest things,” Turner said. “Especially since we’re young. We’re still looking for a vocal leader. Communication is ... super-big for us right now, that’s something we’re working on, especially when we’re tired, we’ve got to dig deep and open our mouths even when we’re exhausted.”
With an entire roster of new faces, that is something that only hours in practice and in games can create.
“We can’t speed that process up as much as we’d like to,” Doty said. “We have to actually go through that process, those growing pains and it’s going to be a long year at least on the front end (of the schedule). There’s going to be a lot of times when we’re just a little frustrated, but we have to understand that the big picture is this is an investment into later on this season and certainly for many years to come.
“It was good for them to taste success because we haven’t done that yet in the preseason. We want to celebrate (the win) in a very short, timely manner and get back to work here because there’s a long ways to go.”
ESU returns to the court on Thursday night to play Tabor College at 7:30.
