Lyon County reached 600 cases of the novel coronavirus after public health officials reported six new positives Friday afternoon.
Six new recoveries were also reported. Overall, 600 cases have been reported with 526 recoveries and eight deaths. There are 65 active cases.
One person remains hospitalized.
The local report comes as the state on Friday reported its worst week-long spike in COVID-19-related deaths since June 1 as the number of reported cases rose past 25,000.
The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas has had 326 death since the pandemic reached the state in early March, up 18 or 5.8% since Wednesday.
The state has reported an additional 27 deaths over the previous seven days for an average of 3.86 a day. The last time the average for the previous seven days was that high was June 1, when it was 4.14.
The state health department also reported that Kansas had 1,005 new reported coronavirus cases since Wednesday, an increase of 4.2% to bring the total for the pandemic to 25,109. However, the number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of low testing, particularly early in the pandemic.
Health department head and Dr. Lee Norman tweeted, “Wrong direction!”
The state has reported 3,144 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, an increase of 14.3%. The rolling seven-day average for new cases was 449. That’s lower than it has been in the past two weeks but well above the state’s last peak in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.