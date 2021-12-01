The suspect in an Emporia murder case from March no longer will use a mental illness defense, though all sides agree that he has such an illness.
Devawn Mitchell, 24, spoke several times Wednesday during a motions hearing in Lyon County District Court. First, he asked for a bench trial before Judge W. Lee Fowler.
“I believe a jury wouldn't help my situation at all,” Mitchell said.
Fowler asked Mitchell a series of questions to determine that he understood what he was doing. Mitchell took that at one point to mean his decision wasn't a good idea.
Assistant District Attorney Amy Aranda didn't object to Mitchell's request. But she brought up one point Fowler missed. Once Mitchell waived his right to a jury trial, he could not reclaim it.
“There are no givebacks,” Fowler agreed.
“So I can change my mind right now?” Mitchell asked. After Fowler said he could, Mitchell said, “I want a jury trial.”
Before that issue came up, attorney Frederick Meier withdrew a request to use “mental disease and defect” as Mitchell's defense. Wednesday was the court-imposed deadline to decide if Mitchell would use such a defense.
Meier based his decision on an email from a mental evaluator, but admitted he had not received a full report. Meier later claimed the Lyon County Jail is giving Mitchell harmful medication for mental illness.
“It has him reaching the boiling point,” Meier said, because it's different from what Mitchell normally takes. Meier warned it could lead to further difficulties.
Judge Fowler said he has no control over what kinds of medication the jail provides.
Fowler also turned down a defense request to lower Mitchell's bond. It remains at $1 million. Meier argued Mitchell is a lifelong resident of Emporia and his mother lives here.
“The state's biggest concern is the safety of the community,” Aranda responded. She noted Mitchell is charged with killing Steven Henry, 64, one day after being released from a state prison.
Mitchell is charged with 25 counts, including first degree murder, for a high-speed chase across Emporia Thursday, March 18. It ended in a rear-end collision with Henry's pickup truck. Henry died at the scene.
Fowler scheduled Mitchell's trial at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24. A final pre-trial conference is planned on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.