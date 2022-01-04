Dennis Castleberry, age 74, of Burrton, KS passed away peacefully December 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born October 9, 1947 to Jack and Hazel Castleberry in Corpus Christi, TX and moved to Lincolnville, KS as a young child where he resided until moving to Olpe, KS. He later moved to Emporia where he graduated from Emporia High School. Dennis met Sharon Martin and on February 19, 1970, they were married. From this union, three children were born.
His work in the meat packing plants took him from Emporia to Wichita and later to Dodge City. In Emporia and Wichita, he enjoyed building, working on, and racing drag cars. While in Dodge City, he enjoyed catering and barbequing for large groups, rattlesnake hunting, and educating children about rattlesnakes. He and Sharon later returned to Emporia where he was district manager for the Kansas City Star before retiring. After retiring, he enjoyed family vacations to Branson and Colorado. He also enjoyed watching football, especially the KC Chiefs. He loved watching his grandchildren play high school ball and got them all involved in counting squirrels together. Being a jokester, he enjoyed telling stories and never met a stranger.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Hazel Castleberry; brother, Kenny; and daughter, Michelle. Survivors include his wife, Sharon of the home; daughter, Tammy (Kyle) Castleberry of Hutchinson; son, Brandon (Richell) Castleberry of Inman; grandchildren, Jason, Bryson, Mason, Matthew, John, Legacey, Logan, Christian, Maryssa; two great grandchildren; sister, Sue of Monroe, WI; two nieces, one great nephew; and several cousins in Emporia.
A celebration of life service will be announced on a later date. Condolences may be sent to Sharon at PO Box 533, Burrton, KS 67020. Arrangements with Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope, KS.
