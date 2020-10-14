The Emporia Gazette
Corinne Carr of Special Blessings Child Care has earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Profession Certification, the National CACFP Sponsors Association recently announced.
“The CCNP Certification is a special designation for those in the CACFP profession that are committed to continually learning best practices and keeping up with changing trends in the field,” the association said in a written release to The Gazette. “Ms. Carr has shown this commitment by attending additional trainings and workshops to further her knowledge of the CACFP program.”
The CACFP Association has elevated professional standards in child nutrition for more than 30 years, according to its web site.
CCNP certification requires continuing education and training, as well as years of experience in the field.
“This achievement reflects her dedication to upholding high standards in the CACFP profession,” the association said. “Join us in congratulating Ms. Carr on this accomplishment. She is an asset to the CACFP community.”
