After seven months as its interim, Ken Hush was named the 18th president of Emporia State University during a special meeting of the Kansas Board of Regents in Emporia Wednesday morning.
Hush, an Emporia native and graduate of Emporia State University, has been an active alum. He was the one-time chair of the Emporia State University Foundation Board of Trustees and was a leading donor in the new Kossover Family Tennis Complex. He was a member of the ESU men’s tennis team from 1978-81, where he led the Hornets to national rankings in three seasons. Hush and and his partner, Les Stafford, were the first teammates in NAIA District 10 history to qualify for singles at nationals in the same year. According to ESU Athletics, Hush was an NAIA All-American as a senior in 1981, and for his efforts on the court and in the classroom, he was recognized as the ESU Student-Athlete of the Year in 1981. Hush was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1995.
He’s was the second ESU graduate to take the helm at the university on an interim basis, and is now the first to lead the university on a permanent basis. Coming from a business background, he was a somewhat unconventional choice as an interim president. Hush said Wednesday that he had several months of on-the-job training, which helped him decide to throw his hat into the ring full-time, a decision he credited to the leadership team he cultivated early on.
“I came in with my eyes wide open, as suggested by the Regents,” he said. “Knowing it was short-term, came in and started working through and identifying various leaders. ... Frankly, at the end of the day, after getting the leadership together and developing the leadership team and watching how they’ve grown and embraced the needs of higher ed, I became addicted to the leadership team and the forward movement.”
The leadership team is comprised of a number of individuals, including the provost and deans of the university colleges. Previously, it was just the university president and the provost who would lead ESU.
“What that looks like today for us is yes, we have an interim provost and we have a handful of deans; they’re at the table,” Hush said. “One, that provides stability in numbers and knowledge.”
Hush said he wasn’t sure why the deans weren’t part of that process previously, but as a businessman, it made sense to him to have more people at the table.
“The business background that you bring talent to the table, you bring strong teams together that will challege,” he said. “I think the business background, believing in talent and putting them to the forefront of the table where they have a voice, they have an actionable voice, that facilitates other changes throughout the university, throughout the organization.”
And, he said, that will lead to Emporia State being more competitive overall. As the university continues to navigate declining enrollment and downward trends in education, Hush believed his “vested interest” in the future of the university and the Emporia community, will bring some much needed momentum.
KBOR chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee said the board was excited bringing Hush in to lead the university. She said his business background and history of innovation and leadership, would bring much to the higher education landscape.
“We believe this is an opportunity to take some of the best practices of the business world and bring them over to the education world,” she said. “We see that as a strength.”
Harrison-Lee said Hush’s selection is meant to “meet the needs of the ever-changing landscape of higher education.”
“We see it as an opportunity to adjust to what we saw in higher education, pre- and post-pandemic,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to really be flexible in order to meet the needs of students, as well as workforce development.”
