Mayor Danny Giefer issued a proclamation to recognize May 10 - 16 as National Police Week in Emporia during last week's meeting of the Emporia City Commission.
This year, the 10th annual Memorial to Fallen Officers ceremony — which traditionally takes place this week — has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage said it was disappointing to have to cancel the memorial service, as the community is always willing to help honor the fallen and support local law enforcement.
Sage said the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund states the mission for its organization is to "inspire all citizens to value law enforcement."
"I that's a really neat way to say that, as a way to get the point across," she said. "Fortunately, we haven't had any line-of-duty deaths locally for several years now, but it still is so important to recognize the lives of law enforcement officers across the nation. It is an important job that is done and people give the ultimate sacrifice."
Sage said those wishing to support local law enforcement officers this week can do so in a number of ways.
"People bring us goodies here to the police station, leave us notes and treats," she said. "Even leaving us messages on our Facebook page — that's always nice. Those are some small things that people can do. We really are very blessed here in Emporia. Our community loves us and we love them back."
Sage said the community has been especially supportive now during the pandemic.
"They recognize and want to support us, just like the nurses and other first responders," she said. "They know that our jobs don't change day-to-day. It's really awesome, especially for the officers on the street, to see that the community supports them."
The Emporia Police Department, located at 518 Mechanic St., is currently locked to the public, but Sage said there are numbers posted on the door.
"We don't close; we're here 24/7," Sage said. "The doors are locked to the public, but there are numbers posted to the door to our dispatch or our records division where we've got people answering the phone and we can come out if we need to."
Those wishing to bring something down this week can stop by any time, though Sage recommends calling ahead just so they know you are coming.
Call the non-emergency line at 343-4200.
Since Jan. 1, 43 law enforcement officers in the United States have died in the line of duty. The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund will hold a virtual candlelight vigil ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, to honor those and the 307 names that will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC this year.
To take part in the memorial, visit nleomf.org.
