PARK CITY — All four wrestlers for Emporia High earned a win on day one of the 5A State Wrestling Tournament in Park City.
All four, however, will also do so on the consolation side of the bracket.
That became official on Friday evening after freshman Xerarch Tungjaroenkul dropped a 3-2 decision with Lansing’s Hartwell Taylor, whose takedown in the third period was the difference, as the Spartan freshman scored twice on escapes in the final two minutes, but ran out of time to tally any more points.
Tungjaroenkul started his day with a 16-0 technical fall win against Danny Feist of St. James Academy. He followed that up with a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinal round, defeating Great Bend’s Carsyn Schooler.
That boosted him into the championship semfinal round, where he suffered just his fourth loss of the season.
He’ll resume pursuit of a potential third-place finish on Saturday.
Senior Whitney Hall went 1-1 on Friday, dropping his opening match to reigning 5A state champ and undefeated Cade Lautt.
Hall bounced back with a win-by-fall in the first round of consolation play over Seaman’s Ezra Shove and will resume his quest on Saturday.
Junior Ethan Garate won his first match with a 13-5 major decision before dropping his quarterfinal meeting with Goddard’s Nolan Craine with a second-period pin. He dropped into the consolation side, where he will match up with Seaman’s Bailey Meredith on Saturday.
Freshman Lukas Hainline opened his day with a 5-3 loss to Basehor-Linwood’s Bryce Ross, but worked an escape with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third period to steal a 4-3 win over Seaman’s Zach Boucher in his first meeting on the backside of the bracket.
Consolation rounds will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday from Hartman Arena in Park City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.