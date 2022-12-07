Tommy (Tom) James Poston, 79, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away November 9, 2022, at Brookdale Shawnee Alzheimer & Dementia Care Center in Shawnee, Kansas.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church, 501 Country Lane, Council Grove, Kansas, with Pastor Chris Carlson officiating. Visitation Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making donations to the Council Grove Life Center, 300 N. Union Street, Council Grove, Kansas 66846.
Tom was born to James and Vivian Poston on October 14, 1943, at Morenci, Arizona. Tom graduated from Whitehall High School, Whitehall, Montana. Upon graduation Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army serving a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Tom and Lynda Dains were married shortly after he returned from overseas. They had two daughters.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. His favorite sports teams were Kansas City Chiefs and K-State Wildcats. Tom was “Mr. Fix-it” and could make something out of nothing. He “really” loved his motorcycle cruiser taking road trips to Wyoming, Yellowstone Park, Montana and Oklahoma.
Tom was employed at Emporia State University for 38 years. He was the first Commissioned Inspector for the State Fire Marshal’s Office and served in this capacity for 9 years at Emporia State University.
Tom’s community activities included: Pride Committee when Wah Shun Gah Days was established, Morris County EMT Volunteer, Council Grove City Council two terms. Served on United Methodist Church Administrative Board, Liaison between ESU and City of Emporia on Twin Rivers Festival events.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lynda Poston of the home; daughters, Janell (Kevin) Rodgers, Emporia, KS, Rachelle (TW) Burton, Matfield Green, KS; two grandchildren, Sophia Burton and Alivia Burton; brother, John Poston, Yuma, AZ; and two sisters, Patricia Lombardi, Whitehall, MT and Lerah Parker, Libby, MT.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandson, Brant Burton; his parents, James Odar and Vivian Beatrice Keller Poston; brothers, Billy Poston, Bobby Poston, Jimmy Poston, Larry Poston; sisters, Loreta Gartner, Juanita Thomas, Peggy Graves, Deloris Morin and Minnie Poston.
For more information contact Sawyer Funeral home, 137 N. Union St, Council Grove, KS.
(620)-767-7877.
