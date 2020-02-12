Several people received minor injuries Wednesday when a school bus overturned south of Emporia.
Susan Arensman, a spokesperson from Wichita Public Schools, told The Weather Channel — which relayed the information to The Gazette via email — that the bus was transporting fifth-graders from Park Elementary in Wichita. It was en route to Topeka on a field trip. There were 36 students on the bus and four adults — two teachers a chaperone and the bus driver, none of whom were injured.
She told The Weather Channel that 17 children were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with minor injuries. Parents of the students were notified.
The wreck occurred at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday near mile-marker 112.6 on the Kansas Turnpike — about 15 miles south of Emporia.
Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Dave Hundley said the bus was traveling on slushy roadway and overturned onto its side in the east ditch. He told The Weather Channel that the area was receiving moderate snow, but it wasn't clear exactly what happened.
Hundley said 16 EMS units were on scene. Non-injured students were taken to Emporia High School.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
(3) comments
A field trip to Topeka? Risking the lives of children and staff for a field trip during a winter storm? Classify this as "You can't fix stupid!" I would be very concerned about the judgments that this school district makes in the future.
Hour and 20 minutes later, still no update. Hmmmmm
Because in bad weather it takes time to get stuff done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.