Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Clearing later. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.