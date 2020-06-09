2020 is a number that can evoke numerous thoughts and feelings. The expression, “Hindsight is 20-20,” explains that things are now obvious that were not obvious from the outset and that one is able to evaluate past choices more clearly in the present than at the time of the initial choices. Having “20/20 vision” is a term used to express the normal clarity or sharpness of vision a person should have. For this year’s graduates, 2020 takes on a much different meaning.
2020 was a year to look forward to, a year to finish their high school careers, and a year to start their promising futures. Unfortunately, this year did not finish out as was expected and hoped. The 2020 school year has ended with cancelled sports and senior proms, lost time with friends and family, physical and financial pain from a virus, and civil unrest from racial injustices. 2020 will long be remembered as a year of anguish and anger, of solitude and sorrow, and of uncertainty and unrest.
Despite all the negatives that can be associated with this year, here are the many positives of what I hope and believe 2020 will be remembered for. In the future, hindsight will look back at 2020 and see that this was the year that young people helped those who were more physically at risk than themselves and realized that losing some of their high school memories was better than losing their loved ones. Hindsight will look back at the class of 2020 and see that they were the ones who helped those who were at-risk simply because of the color of their skin. Hindsight will look back at the class of 2020 and see a class that persevered through online adversity and social disruptions to obtain the last nuggets of academic value and to attain a cherished high school diploma.
On a national scale, I believe that 2020 will be the year we look back and realize that this was the year when a collective vision of our country came about through a corrected lens of perspective: that both our inactions and actions can have negative and positive effects on others and that we should no longer see the value of people through their skin color, their religious or political affiliation, their socioeconomic class, or their gender, but instead, through the one thing we all have in common — our value as being part of the human race.
To be sure, our 2020 graduates will be remembered for providing important services to society. Some will become doctors, nurses, lawyers, small business owners, engineers, teachers, construction workers, mechanics, food-service workers as well as home-care providers, to name a few. My hope is that above all else, 2020 will be a year remembered for the graduates and young people of this generation whose selflessness and solidarity, passion and perseverance, and commitment and courage provided the clarity needed for the nation to obtain a “20/20” vision of seeing all humans as valuable.
