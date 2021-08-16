Barbara Jean Marrs of Emporia died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 85.
Barbara was born on July 12, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She graduated from Eureka High School. For over 40 years she worked for Beechcraft and Cessna manufacturing aircrafts.
Surviving family members include: son, Brian (Lesa) Countryman of Emporia; daughters, Brenda (Ray) Debita of El Dorado, Kansas, and Teresa Frye of Augusta; brother, Ronald Gant of Eureka; sister, Marian Scott of Oxford; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Randall Countryman; and brothers, Don Gant and Richard Gant.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka. Memorial contributions to Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
