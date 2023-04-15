The Lyon County History Center has announced an exciting opportunity for Lyon County teachers to create primary source-based lesson plans and accompanying materials.
Two four-day workshops are being offered for grade K-5 and grade 6-12 teachers in June, facilitated by Emporia State University professor of social sciences, sociology and criminology Darla Mallein. The K-5 workshop is set for June 5-8 and grades 6-12 workshop is June 19-22.
Both workshops will be held on the third floor of the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Mallein said the workshops are sponsored in part through a Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Midwest Region Program grant.
“The teachers work so hard and they always have to do professional development,” she said. “This one, they’re going to get a $400 stipend. They’re going to come and spend some time with us and when they’re done, they’re going to have some materials they can use and a lesson plan.”
Mallein said the workshops will include demonstrations of strategies for educators when looking at primary sources, as well as an exploration of the Library of Congress web site. LCHC deputy director Lisa Soller will discuss research, as well as have teachers look at the primary sources located right there at the museum and archives.
“I think it’s great because it does reach out to the teachers,” Soller said. “It introduces them to what we have to offer.”
Guest speakers include Nate McAlister from the Kansas Department of Education, who will share information and tips about the state’s social studies classroom-based assessment, which was updated recently.
“I’m a big believer in ‘make it and take it’ workshops,” Mallein added. “When they leave, they come away with a full blown lesson plan.”
Soller said the lesson plans will be uploaded to the history center’s web site, too, so teachers anywhere in the state — or even the country — can access them.
“That even broadens the reach even more, where somebody from Alaska could — if they’re looking for something on Veterans Day — could find it,” she said.
Both Mallein and Soller said it was important to offer workshops based on age groups because, while the resources used may be the same, the strategies are different when it comes to teaching.
“The content is going to be different,” Soller said. “If you’re going to teach civil rights to a third grader, the content is going to be different than [a high schooler].”
Mallein said each participant will choose their own topics for their lesson plans, too, making the workshop that much more valuable.
“They’re the experts, I just kind of guide them,” she said. “When I was a teacher, I really would have appreciated that time just exploring and looking at resources.”
There are just 16 spots open for each workshop and applications are due by April 21. Priority is given to Lyon County social students and ELA teachers who administer state assessments. Participants must be first-time attendees of a Library of Congress-sponsored workshop.
You can apply online at https://bit.ly/LCHCWkshpApp.
