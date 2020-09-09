Emporia Community Action, a community group working to address systemic oppression in the Emporia, will host a march in honor of Angelica and Melvin Hale next week.
The march will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Emporia State University's Kellogg Circle.
Angelica Hale was assistant to the dean of ESU's School of Library of Information Management and Melvin Hale was an assistant professor in the same department. In 2015, Angelica Hale alleged that she had been the target of a racial slur. Melvin Hale was later dismissed from his job and Angelica Hale resigned protesting against ESU's perceived retaliation against the couple.
The Hales, who are Black, represented themselves in court in separate lawsuits against the university, in which they stated the university failed to properly investigate the incident and unfairly treated the couple.
A federal jury rejected Melvin Hale’s case in 2019 but U.S. District Judge Danial Crabtree ruled in favor of Angelica Hale in July 2019, stating she was improperly punished for engaging in protected activity under federal anti-discrimination law.
Crabtree awarded her only $1 in damages at the time, because he did not have sufficient evidence to determine an appropriate amount. Further motions were filed and on Aug. 27, Crabtree awarded Angelica Hale $48,312 in back pay and $15,991 in interest — totaling a little more than $64,000.
Crabtree did not award front pay in the case, and Angelica Hale told The Associated Press she planned to file a motion seeking increased compensation.
