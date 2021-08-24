The community welcomed back its college students the Emporia way: a block party on Commercial Street.
Coinciding with the first day of classes for both Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia Main Street held its annual Welcome Back Block Party Monday evening to introduce students to the community and vice versa.
According to Emporia Main Street executive director Casey Woods, the event has been going on for about two decades and has consistently grown since then, such that it has become an important tradition at the start of every school year.
“The Welcome Back Block Party welcomes FHTC and ESU students back to the community, introduces them to different businesses and local organizations and gives them the opportunity to sign up for prizes,” Woods said.
Students were offered passports, which they could take around to various partner businesses in the community to collect signatures and return them back to the Main Street tent by the end of the event. On Tuesday, Main Street used those completed passports for a drawing to give out door prizes worth at least $25 from participating businesses.
“It’s a great introductory piece for people that may not be from here that need to know what the businesses are and organizations are, gives them an opportunity to walk into businesses,” Woods said of the passports. “And for businesses, it’s a fantastic way to make that instant connection with college students.”
Woods said that this year, the event was more spread out than in typical years. Instead of each participating business setting up a booth or a tent on Commercial Street, students took their passports directly to the business locations themselves.
That being said, booths and tents still lined either side of the 800 block of Commercial Street, drawing in students to see what was on offer.
There were campus organizations, like student ministries, the student veteran association, fraternities and sororities; churches, like St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and New Life Christian Church; local agencies, like SOS Inc., CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Flint Hills and the Emporia Public Library; local businesses, like Dynamic Discs, The Midas Touch Golden Tans and Bourbon Cowboy.
Students could play games, win prizes, collect free swag, apply for jobs and sign up to get involved in the community, all while a D.J. played energetic, popular music over loudspeakers.
Most uniquely to this year, the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund and Lyon County Public Health teamed up to host a pop-up vaccine clinic inside the Granada Theatre and free COVID-19 testing just outside of it.
The goal was to target the 18 - 23 year old demographic, which is the most affected demographic in the county right now and which has just moved back into the community en masse.
“ESU has offered some fantastic incentives for people to get vaccinated,” Woods said. “We know that vaccines are one of the ways that we can get back to normal quicker, so we wanted to make sure that we incorporated safety and vaccinations in any of our large-scale events.”
According to Jennifer Millbern, Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director, 14 people received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and a $10 Main Street gift card during Monday night’s pop-up clinic.
She also said there were many more who had already been vaccinated who stopped by for a free COVID-19 test and to sign up for the #VaxToNormal prizes, which included a $250 spring semester scholarship for each student as well as the opportunity to win gift cards and additional scholarships.
Woods highlighted the vital role that Emporia Main Street plays in connecting the community’s students with its local businesses.
“We all know that students have a tremendous positive impact on the local economy, but if we don’t make the introductions, they don’t have that impact,” he said.
