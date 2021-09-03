Linda Mae Miller, age 65, of Emporia died on August 26, 2021 at her home in the care of her daughters and grandsons. She was born on December 21, 1955, in Germany, to Herbert and Myrtle Scarberry. She married Doyle Miller in 1979 and preceded her death. In 2019, she married Martin Johnson. She was a waitress for many years and also worked in healthcare before she ended her working career in hotel management. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband; her daughters Jessie (Dale) Baker; Sandy Brown; grandsons Baylee and Tension Brown; bonus grandchildren Meghan, Drew and Maci Baker; sisters: Bonnie (John) Dold, Virginia (Lester) Parrish, Sue (Billy) Baysinger, Viola Scarberry; brothers: Herb (Gloria) Scarberry, Daniel (Sharon) Scarberry; stepmother Theresa Scarberry; sister-in-laws: Pam (Terry) Price, Becky Sorrels, Shirley (Joe) Bacon; brother-in-law Rick (Carol) Miller; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers Walter Scarberry and Randy Scarberry; Brother-in-law Donnie Miller; mother-in-law Marie Miller; father-in-law Leo Miller; and sister-in-law Linda Faye Scarberry.
Cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11th, at the Bethal Baptist Church, Emporia, with Pastor Joe Tuttle and her nephew Jason Harvey will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice, 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801.
