EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Maddox Gutierrez, for all the effort you put into advocating for renovations to Emporia’s skate park. This week, an anonymous donor gave $250,000 for work on that project. I think it’s safe to say that that wouldn’t have been possible without you.
The Emporia High girls golf team, which took eighth place at the 5A State Tournament in Hutchinson this week. That was the best finish in school history. Avary Eckert’s fifth-place finish and Olivia Eckert’s 13-place finish made them the first Spartans to place in the top 15 at state. Congratulations on making history.
4th Avenue Confectionery owner Janice Nesler-Loux, who is working to restore the exterior of her building at the corner of Commercial Street and Fourth Avenue to the way it was when it was built in 1929. It has taken a lot of effort and will require even more, but it’s great to see someone taking good care of the historic buildings in our city.
Emporia High theater teacher Kacie Hastings and her students, for holding a kids theater workshop on Oct. 16. While I clearly did not become an actor, the many theater programs I was a part of as a kid were always a lot of fun and opportunities for great memories. Thanks for giving local kids the chance to enjoy something unique and dip their toes into the world of theater.
The Emporia City Commission, 700 Block LLC and everyone else involved in establishing a Rural Housing Incentive District in the 700 block of Commercial Street, which will bring 10 upper-floor apartments to that area. Emporia’s housing situation is complex and it’s nice to see people being creative in coming up with solutions.
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason, who leads Division II in total offense with 2,489 yards and completed passes with 225. He’s also third in the country in yards passing with 2,308. You (along with your receivers, backs and offensive line, of course) make this Hornet offense exciting and dynamic, and you’re doing it with your arm and your feet.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
