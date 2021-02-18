Cecilia Jesus Torres of Emporia died on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her home. She was 94.
Cecilia was born on November 22, 1926 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Juan and Maria Villalpando Solano. She married Guadalupe “Lupe” P. Torres on July 22, 1946 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Emporia. He died on September 30, 2014 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Gary (Patty) of Wichita, Mike (Cynthia) Torres of Emporia, Edward Torres of Montana, and Rick (Loretta) Torres of Emporia; daughters, Carmen Torres Miller, Terri (Joe) Salazar, Leona (Philip) Cisneros, Rosie (Rick) Oaks, Mary (Oscar) Hernandez all of Emporia; 43 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Cecilia Torres; brother, Richard Solano; and grandson, Tobias Torres and great-grandsons, Carlitos Benitez and Brendan Granado.
Cecilia was a cook for many years in the Emporia area including Romine’s, Ranch House, Ramada Inn, Nickerson Farms, and Forrens. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, where she made tortillas for Burrito’s at the taco sales for years. She was a member of Secular Order of Franciscans.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions private Mass of Christian burial was held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial following at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The rosary was recited 30 minutes prior to the service. Memorial contributions to St. Catherine Catholic Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
