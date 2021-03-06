The Madison Bulldogs and Olpe Eagles will face off for the 1A Sub-State Championship title today at 5 p.m. in Madison.
The Bulldogs defeated Lebo 44-41 Friday night, while the Eagles overcame Burlingame 54-26 in the semi-final round.
The Chase County girls beat Lyndon 44-26 and will face Elbing-Berean Academy today at 5 p.m. in Chase County High School for the 2A Sub-State title.
The Northern Heights girls ended their season with a 47-33 loss to Wabaunsee, Friday.
