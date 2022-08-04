Jeri Beth Kelley Lanier died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home in Dandridge, Tennessee. She was 63.
She worked as a mental health advocate for the State of Alaska.
A Memorial tree planting will be held in Sevierville, Tennessee. The family has the arrangements.
