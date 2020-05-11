The parking lot of Shanghai Chinese Restaurant — and even some surrounding streets — bustled with activity throughout the morning and into the early afternoon Sunday as staff passed out free Mother’s Day meals.
Distributed by mask- and glove-wearing employees, the meals consisted of to-go boxes filled to the brim with a choice of beef lo mein or fried rice and a complimentary egg roll. Many of the boxes also had handwritten messages offering thanks and encouragement to members of the Emporia community, capturing the overall theme of the giveaway according to Owner Frank Liou.
“We were lucky to be able to stay open and keep offering carryout throughout all this,” Liou said. “The first week or two, it was like everyone decided they all wanted to help us out all at once. It was amazing. We had people stopping by and making calls just to encourage us, and some customers even came in just to give us cash without ordering anything, telling us to hang in there.
"I didn’t want to take any of it, but they were so insistent. It just kind of shocked me how supportive everyone in the Emporia community was of our restaurant. We really felt the love, which is a big reason why we wanted to do this.”
Liou said he and his wife, Emelina, had been thinking of offering the free meals for weeks beforehand, but had trouble settling on a date. Eventually, the couple picked Mother’s Day — a holiday for which the restaurant traditionally opens.
Beginning Saturday night, Liou and his staff began initial preparations for the meals by pre-cooking noodles and cutting vegetables and meat for the lo mein dishes. Sunday morning brought the inclusion of rice to the kitchen, with staff coming in as early as 8 a.m. to help complete Liou’s goal of 300 hot, fresh and ready-to-eat meals.
“My help has been great throughout all of this,” Liou said. “They volunteered to help me out with this even though they weren’t getting paid, and they were happy to do it. It made us very proud to see.”
Shanghai employees weren’t the only early arrivals to the restaurant either, Liou said, as anticipation for the meals spread like wildfire through social media and word of mouth. Some customers showed up hours beforehand — both in their vehicles and on foot — to mark their spots in line.
“We actually had people start showing up in the parking lot as early as 10:40,” Liou said. “I was thinking they must be confused and thought that we were open like normal, because we open at 11 a.m. I told them we were still closed, but would be offering free meals at noon and they ended up staying in line the whole time. It was crazy … To start out, we actually had a line of cars out in the street. After about 15 minutes or so though, we started to get everybody through and the line went away. It went fast because we didn’t have to take everybody’s orders.”
In looking back on his more than two decades of restaurant ownership in Emporia, Liou said the last few weeks have actually been some of the busiest he can remember. Moving forward, he hopes to be able to open his doors as soon as possible, anticipating being able to thank his loyal customers and friends face-to-face.
“I want to do everything I can to spread the love back to the community,” Liou said. “It has been so helpful and so kind to us, and it has really made us feel special. Emporia and everyone in the community has been great to us, so we want to do what we can to keep being there for everybody.”
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant, located at 2002 W. 6th Ave., is open 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
To place an order during regular business hours, visit www.shanghaiemporia.com or call 342-4888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.