Two suspects in a shooting at the Eastgate Plaza Apartments demanded a cell phone and car keys from their alleged victim, court records show.
Keno Hopkins, 21, and Shedrick Williams, 27, appeared in Lyon County Court Wednesday in their latest hearing on a mid-July shooting.
A complaint filed by prosecutors says the suspects shot Harold Stewart, Jr. then possibly took items from his car.
Police say the crimes occurred Friday, July 22. Stewart was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Hopkins and Williams were arrested several days later. Both men are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary.
Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones scheduled their next hearing for Wednesday, October 26.
Williams is held in the Lyon County Jail on $75,000 bond while Hopkins is held on $50,000 bond. The reason for the different amounts is unclear, since the complaints against both men are virtually identical.
