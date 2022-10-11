Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, an organization focused on connecting people with the culture and history of Emporia, announces the commissioning of a new mural. The large mural, to be located at 6th and Mechanic, will celebrate the rich and colorful history of Emporia’s Hispanic/Latino communities.
The parts played by Hispanics in Emporia’s development are many and diverse; they are reflected in images in the mural such as Mexican dancers, mariachi musicians, vaqueros, baseball players, Dia de Los Muertos skulls, Aztec images, and the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Local artist Andy Coffman will be painting the mural in April 2023 and completion is planned before the Cinco de Mayo festival in early May.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (H.O.T.T.) is involved in plans for the mural, providing financial support and lending their assistance in identifying images to be included.
Additional projects supported by Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills are: the Emporia Symphony Orchestra’s annual “pops” concert, happening on Oct. 11 in the Granada Theatre; and yearly field trips for USD 253 students to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
More information is available at 620-340-3886.
