Jean McCormick, 92, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born August 30, 1928 in Woodson County, Kansas the daughter of Charles and Tressa Terrell Harman. Jean attended Burlington High and graduated with the Class of 1946.
Jean married the love of her life, Frank McCormick on October 2, 1948 in Burlington. They would make the home on the family farm southeast of Lebo in the Spring of 1957. Jean was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Jean and Frank were members of the Lebo Baptist Church. Her other community activities included the Mothers and Daughters Quilting Group and the Over The Hill Card Club. She cherished her family and was always up to visiting and keeping updated on their latest events and activities.
Jean will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Cheryl McCormick of Lebo; sons, Charley McCormick and his wife Sara of Lebo and Richard and his wife Joan of Emporia; brothers, Russell Harman of Otterbin, Indiana, Emrey Harman of Twin Falls, Idaho and Paul Harman of LeRoy, Kansas; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren with one expected in September; and three great-great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. Jean was preceded in death by her dear husband, Frank on January 30, 2009. She was also preceded by a sister, Velma Riley; a brother, Loren Harman and a grandson, Cory Tyson.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Key West Cemetery east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo Baptist Church and sent in care of the funeral home at Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
