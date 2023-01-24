John Bennett “J.B.” McCreary, Jr. III, 79, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
J.B. was born August 20, 1943 in Emporia the son of John Bennett and Alice Irene (Selves) McCreary, Jr. II. He worked as a conductor for the Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2006. J.B. enjoyed sports, bird dogs, quail hunting, quarter horses, mules, cow dogs, the KC Chiefs, KC Royals and KU Basketball.
In 1966 J.B. married Judy Kimball in Emporia. They divorced in 1986. She survives. He then married Lennis Newkirk in May of 1990. She died in March of 2022. J.B. is survived by his son, Matt McCreary and wife Kelly of Oak Creek, Colorado; daughter, Melissa Storrer and husband Lee of Overland Park, Kansas; step-son, Jay Jasnoski of Overland Park; step-daughter, Chanda Starr and husband Adam of Emporia; sister, Jan Peak and husband Vic of Emporia; grandchildren, Ethan King, Lexie Storrer, Charlie McCreary, Madeline McCreary, Emily Jasnoski, Camryn Jasnoski, Ryan Jasnoski, Ariel Starr Groves, Courtland Starr, Bryant Starr, and Faith Starr. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Cremation is planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
