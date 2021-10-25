Lyon County Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new recoveries on Monday, leaving 70 active cases in the county.
Nineteen of the active cases are breakthrough cases, with seven of those individuals having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, seven having received the Moderna vaccine and five having received the Pfizer vaccine.
There have been a total of 245 breakthrough cases, with 127 being Moderna, 69 being Janssen and 49 being Pfizer.
Lyon County has seen 5,544 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,384 recoveries and 90 deaths (plus deaths pending certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment).
