Mark Schreiber
What are the three most important issues facing Kansas and how would you prioritize them?
Economy – we must prepare the state to weather a recession by establishing a responsible budget and balanced tax policy
Education – continue full funding of K-12 education and fund special education at 92 percent of excess costs as we have promised, and strengthen support for higher education
Energy – support efforts to increase grid resiliency. Support efforts to diversify our energy supplies while maintaining competitive rates.
What efforts would you support to promote fair election laws that provide for easy access for Kansas voters?
Kansas elections are fair. Our county and state election officers do a great job to ensure fair and safe elections. I have supported many of the reforms put in place to help ensure they stay that way.
What is your position on expanding Medicaid? Why? Would you be supportive of putting Medicaid Expansion on the ballot?
I have supported it in the past and will continue to do so, because it provides access to affordable health insurance to about 150,000 Kansans. Kansas is not a referendum state, so I have asked the Revisor of Statutes for clarification on if Medicaid expansion could be placed on the ballot. He said since Kansas is not a referendum state, the only way to put it on the ballot is through a constitutional amendment, which requires two-thirds of the members in each chamber to approve.
What is your position on gun control and the issue of gun violence? What, if any, changes would you propose to current laws?
Gun violence, especially gun violence involving our youth, is a problem. I am for reasonable gun laws, emphasizing appropriate training and storage for guns. Mental health issues may also play a role in some of the violence, and I support funding for providing mental healthcare. There have been discussions among legislators about revising the current Stand Your Ground law in Kansas, which was created about a decade ago. Judges and prosecutors believe some additional clarity is needed.
What role does the Legislature have in providing for public education and ensuring that Kansas students get a first-rate public education in a safe environment?
The legislature’s primary role is to fund education, which we have. We should work with the State Board of Education and KSDE on curriculum, safety, graduation requirements, etc. to provide a first-rate education. After all, the students we educate today will be our future employees, leaders, and volunteers. I want to prepare them with the knowledge to grow Kansas for generations to come.
Do you support the formation of a non-partisan committee to address redistricting in Kansas?
Not sure. I want to hear more from the people in this district. It may be a good idea, but who decides who is on the commission? Depending on the appointing authority, the commission could face just as many partisan political problems as the Legislature.
How do you believe transparency in the legislative process can be improved? Should all proposed legislation have listed sponsors and open hearings with public advance notice to allow for voters input?
The Legislature should be transparent and has made great strides in transparency in recent years with the livestreaming of committees and floor debate. However, we should find ways to track subjects and bill numbers through the process. All legislative hearings are open and announced, but I know sometimes the advance notice has been too short for some to get testimony in on time. Whoever requests a bill should be identified either in the minutes or on the bill.
What is your position on how Kansas Taxes should be structured?
I support the three-legged stool idea, which has been around for a long time. It balances sales, income and property taxes, so we don’t rely on one single tax to provide the funding the state needs.
What are your views on a woman’s right to control decisions regarding their own reproductive healthcare?
All healthcare decisions between a healthcare provider and patient should be respected. Every person should be prepared to be a strong advocate for their healthcare. Then in consultation with their healthcare provider appropriate decisions can be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.