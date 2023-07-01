Formal charges are pending after two minors were involved in an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sergeant Zachary M. Shafer, a Lyon County deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe at 10:42 p.m. Friday, at W. Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street for a traffic infraction. The vehicle failed to yield to law inforcement, and a pursuit ensued.
Shafer said the vehicle continued westbound on W. Highway 50, to the roundabout, and then traveled northbound on Interstate 35, to the Merchant Street exit at mile marker 130, and continued northbound on K-99, with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The pursuit ended in the 2200 block of K-99 when the vehicle crashed in the construction zone and became disabled.
Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched and responded to the location of the accident to treat the minor driver and minor passenger. The minor passenger was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital for minor injuries. The minor driver was later transported to Newman Regional Hospital for observation.
Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. The incident is being investigated by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
