“Reflections: A Self-Portrait Exhibition” will be on display at Trox Gallery and Gifts from Sept. 2 –26, with an official opening event from 5–9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
Those wishing to enter a self-portrait must be 18 years of age or older and design their artwork — whether it be through mediums of drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, ceramics or a mixture of other 2D approaches — to hang on a wall. Paper entries should be framed while entries on canvases must include some sort of hanger on the back, with wire being preferred. Submissions will include a $5 entry fee and must be delivered to Trox by 4 p.m. on Sat, Aug. 29 in order to be featured.
“I think shows like ‘Reflections’ are important because it is open to anyone who wants to enter,” said Gallery Manager Kaila Mock. “If you have the desire to create a self-portrait, or have created one in the past, bring it over to Trox to be part of a professional gallery experience. Shows with open entries can be a great introduction to the art world and often provide emerging artists with that little nudge they need to start exhibitions regularly.
“Or, perhaps there is a construction worker or police officer out there who loves to draw, has no desire to become an exhibiting artist, but would get a kick out of bringing their kids to see one of their drawings up in a gallery. Either way, I want everyone to feel welcome in Trox Gallery.”
Self-portraits can be delivered to Mock during the gallery’s regular operating hours from 11:00 am to 6:00 p.m Wednesday-Friday and from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm on Saturday. Those with additional questions on the exhibition are encouraged to reach out to Mock by calling 620-208-8769 or emailing troxgallery@gmail.com.
