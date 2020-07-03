As a wounded Vietnam combat veteran, I have read the recent revelations about Russia putting a bounty on the heads of U.S. servicepeople in Afghanistan. Add to that the fact that our “president” knew about this as early as January 2020 and did NOTHING, instead trying to invite Putin to rejoin the G7, and we have an utterly clear an example of high treason.
Treason committed by West-Pointers who fought for the Confederacy, or by moles in our intelligence network like Aldrich Ames is bad enough, but to have an actual PRESIDENT commit such an act is way beyond the pale.
Of course, he and his minions will try to deflect by saying “it’s not true” or “he didn’t know” or “fake news,” but the evidence is way too clear and compelling to believe otherwise.
When I fought and bled for this country, I did so under the belief (illusion, if you will) that I was helping to preserve our democratic ideals and way of life. The fact that the war in Vietnam was wrong and a mistake and that our society has serious flaws – like systemic racism – is not the point. I saw myself as a defender of a free and open society; I still do.
I did not go through war to have a draft-dodger become commander-in-chief and betray this country to a dictator like Putin. 45 obviously is “owned” by Putin. Immediate impeachment hearings are needed – again, and the harshest penalties need to be applied to his malfeasance in the event of conviction.
The America we see today is NOT the America for which I fought.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.