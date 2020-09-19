Emporia Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Case says USD 253 staff are approaching next week’s decision on district gating criteria with a mixture of confidence and caution after nearly a month’s worth of discussion and collaboration with local health officials, staff and other school districts.
A vote on the matter is currently set to take place during the Board of Education’s next meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday and stream live at www.usd253.org.
“Right now, I would say we’re doing much better than some in terms of attendance, but there’s other situations and metrics where we’re not faring as well,” Case said. “One of the districts I talked to this week is a pretty similar size to us, and they just transitioned more than 35 kids into quarantine because of exposure. I was on another call with a much smaller district this week which had to move 150 kids to quarantine. So, it’s obviously something that’s happening differently all across the state. Unfortunately, we’re going to need to accept that this is going to be the reality all year.”
Talk on gating criteria began locally last month when Kansas State Department of Education Commissioner Randy Watson unveiled a basic outline for district and health department use, utilizing several key metrics to serve as “suggestions” rather than set mandates for school leadership when determining the viability of in-person and hybrid instruction as well as extracurricular activities.
Released Aug. 11, the base document outlines five general metrics — student absenteeism, two-week county positive rate, two-week cumulative county incidence rate (which is determined by dividing the number of new cases during the time period by a county’s population and then multiplying the value to reflect the rate in a population of 100,000), trends in county incidence rate and local/referring hospital capacity — placing schools in specific “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red” categories.
“Green” allows for a full return to typical, in-person instruction for all students while “red” suggests a situation in which a district would need to consider remote class for all students. “Yellow” and “orange” categories outline situations which include hybrid instruction for students, with younger students or students in less crowded buildings typically being allowed to attend in-person schooling on a more frequent basis.
During an Aug. 26 meeting of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education, board members voted 5-2 to adopt a handcrafted gating plan for the district — additionally creating a gating criteria committee consisting of Lyon County Public Health officials, school nurses and building staff — with the caveat that the plan would not be implemented during the first three weeks of school so as to provide health staff with a better picture of the community’s individual situation.
The district plan
Differences between USD 253’s plan and the state’s outline came both in utilized metrics and specific metric rates, with board staff agreeing the most useful factors to be two-week positive rate in Lyon County — with green considered less than 5%, yellow between 5.1% and 9.9%, orange between 10% and 14.9% and red being considered anything over 15% — two week cumulative incidence rate — with green considered anywhere between 0-50 new cases, yellow between 51-100 new cases, orange between 101-150 new cases and red considered anything above 151 new cases — and overall trend in incidence rate — with green applying during decreases, yellow and orange applying during times of steady trends and red in times of increasing trends.
Board members further agreed they would utilize building absenteeism rates as “supplementary data,” also deeming local hospital capacity/reference rates as unneeded or “potentially misleading” during the time due to major clusters in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
In the same meeting, Flint Hills Community Health Center Environmental Services Director Jennifer Millbern reminded Case and fellow board members that gating decisions would not always be a clear cut, with the possibility for metrics to fall in separate colors and the potential need for single buildings to be considered on a separate basis from others due to individual clusters and staff availability.
Public Health Order
Wednesday, she provided the latest metric data to Lyon County commissioners during a meeting regarding the county’s health order at large.
“So, at this point in time our testing positivity ...is at a rate of 7.7%,” Millbern said. “That means almost 8 percent of all the tests we do in the county are coming back positive, which puts us in the yellow right now. We’d really like to see that number get below 5% … With our new case incidence rates … As of Sept. 12 we are at about a rate of 214 new cases per a population of 100,000 … That would put us in the red. I have to admit when we look at this number of new case incidents and compare Lyon County to any of the standards around the state or the country at large, we are high. That number should really be at or below 50. That means the spread is kind of calming down and getting controlled.”
Approved Thursday and set to run through Nov. 12, the new county health order updates several community gathering caps by a significant margin. Outdoor and indoor entertainment venues that can maintain social distancing — and mask wearing for functions within the city limits of Emporia while the mandate remains in place — can now operate with 2,000 people or less in attendance, essentially keeping the doors open for major community events such as sports games or parades as well as more personal events like weddings and funerals. Any event that could bring in more than 2,000 attendees will require specific approval from the County Health Department to proceed, with a general rule of thumb stating the individual groups of 10 people should be able to maintain at least six feet of distance from another group of up to 10.
Overall, the order essentially removes the previous 45 person mass gathering cap if social distancing can be maintained. With the main intent being to shift responsibility to individual businesses, schools and other organizations, Millbern and Case said they didn’t currently anticipate many changes to current district protocol.
“The districts have been following the Governor’s Executive Order 20-59 and the KSDE’s Navigating Change 2020 guidance,” Millbern wrote in a Thursday email to The Gazette. “Nothing in the new Lyon County Public Health Order would change the considerations contained in those two documents. Also in our planning with the schools, we have really tailored their extracurricular activity attendance numbers based on the space of the venue, not the previous mass gathering limitation number of 45. The old public health order already contained an exemption for government, educational, and sporting events. As far as attendance in the school buildings during a regular school day, again the mass gathering ban didn’t apply.”
Moving forward
“Everyone wants life to be back to normal,” Case added on the matter of student sports. “But, I believe if we want to keep our kids in school, which I have continued to hear, we’re going to have to make some sacrifices as a community in order for that to happen. We’ll continue to follow guidance from Lyon County Public Health in terms of what our spectator population can be, but the jump from 45 to 2,000 essentially is a pretty big jump, in my opinion.”
Moving forward, Case pledged district staff would continue to provide necessary updates on gating criteria category changes, positive tests, quarantines and possible building closures to the most affected parties rather than overwhelming all patrons with a constant stream of semi-unrelated data. While definitely unfortunate, Case admitted Walnut Elementary School’s recent shifting of some classes to remote-only formats provided the district a good formula to deal with similar events for other school populations as the academic year continues.
“Our COVID advisory committee really felt the Walnut situation gave them a glimpse into how we’re going to have to handle all the other situations that have a decently-high chance of happening this year. A lot of the comments we received from the parties involved was that we handled it appropriately, which was definitely good and was helpful for all of us to hear ...It did give us a bit of confidence, but I’m reluctant to use that word during this time simply because any time we start feeling like we understand what’s going on with COVID-19, we tend to get put back in our place very quickly …
“Our top priority in any time we have a situation where someone tests positive is always getting them taken care of first. We’re going to make sure they’re isolated. Immediately after that we’re going to try to figure out the close contact situation by working closely with Lyon County Public Health to make sure we reach everybody that could’ve been exposed. One of the things we learned with Walnut was that it was beneficial for us to notify the people that really needed to know instead of sending out a communication that simply said there was a positive in a building. Anybody that was a close contact already knew by the time we made the general announcement, which was really important. Early communication helps reduce anxiety from everyone else involved, so we’re definitely going to continue that. It was a major reason why we wanted to create the district’s COVID dashboard, as well.”
The USD 253 COVID dashboard is updated weekly on Fridays and can be viewed at www.usd253.org/dashboard.
