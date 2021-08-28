I just cannot stand by.
These are terrible times. Terrible.
Our President said that we could expect nothing else but the mess now happening in Afghanistan.
Mr. President, there are still a few of us who can read history. And must speak.
Someone must help this man.
Tell him about: (Look these up if you don’t believe me)
Only two months after the signing of our Declaration of Independence we Americans just lost badly at the Battle of Boston. Many American freedom fighters in Washington’s army were trapped on Long Island. Washington performed a brilliant retreat. He was indeed the leader that was needed. Someone, please let President Biden know
The March of 10,000 was a famous and well-organized retreat in my wife’s nation of Persia.
After the tough Turks performed brilliantly against the Australians and Brits they killed over 200,000 in WWI in Gallipoli, Turkey. Yet a well-organized retreat was conducted to save many. Someone, please let President Biden know.
Read about the great Chief Joseph who made a mistake by trusting Americans to keep their treaty. He conducted perhaps the greatest fighting retreat in history. When only 40 miles from safety in Canada he said, “ We will fight no more.”. Someone, please tell this to Pres. Biden.
How can anyone overlook the outstanding bravery shown in the evacuation of Belgians, Australians, and Brits from France in WWII from Dunkirk. Brits rose with even their little sailboats against the Nazi bastard’s warships and fighter planes. This great act of bravery was mainly due to the fact that they had a leader in Churchill. Someone needs to tell Pres. Biden.
How is it possible for our leader to have dismissed our fighting Marines in 1950 when they retreated with HONOR from the Chosin area in Korea? They didn’t hand out mush about there being any other expectation from our great Pres Truman. The Marines’ famous quote was, “Retreat hell! We’re not retreating, we are just advancing in the wrong direction.” Someone, please tell President Biden
Mao Zedong, Zhu De, Zhou Enlai, Peng Dehuai, Lin Biao, Li De and Deng Xiaoping all showed great leadership on “The Long March,” which was an organized retreat at first. I believe that it is safe to say that without the t leadership listed above, the Chinese Communist Party would have never risen to victory. Someone, please let Pres. Biden know.
One last point. Someone let Pres. Biden know that we Kansans would have helped our nation with an organized retreat. Please let him know about the War College in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. They know the above history and a lot more about an organized military retreat.
(1) comment
Don't tell me, I didn't vote for the sob. Maybe now you will realize that a mean tweet, a leader at heart, a man that has America's best interest at heart, is what you should have voted for. Now live with the consequences...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.