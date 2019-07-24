Viola Carreon of Emporia died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home. She was 60.
Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Your entire post has nothing to do with much of anything. Your boy is a Liar and a Crook, should be locked up!
You don't have a leg to stand on! HEY, when Bill Clinton was President, there was an 8-year continuing Investigation of Bill Clinton!
You don't have a leg to stand on!
Hillary started the birther thing in the 2009 dem primary
