Audrey Faye Weller passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born to Rasmus M. and Alta M. (Rifenbark) Anderson on December 2, 1925 in Hartford, Kansas. At the age of four, the family moved to Emporia, Kansas.
Audrey graduated from Emporia High School as an honor student a year early. She continued her education at KSTC for a year before moving with three close friends to Needles, CA to work for the Santa Fe Railroad during World War II. Upon hearing of her brother Stanley’s third serious war injury, she returned to Emporia to be close to family.
She worked as a legal secretary in Emporia, at which time she met the love of her life, Frederick J. Weller, on a blind date. They were married Christmas Day 1947. Together they had 3 children Mikell F. (Susan) Weller, Carol A. Patteson, and John Philip (Ann) Weller.
Audrey was a homemaker until all of her children were in school, at which time she reentered the workforce holding various positions at Montgomery Wards, The Credit Bureau of East Central Kansas, Westamerica Securities, and ending her career as an Executive Secretary at Columbia Savings.
She was active in her kids’ school serving as a room mother and PTA President. Audrey was incredibly creative. She was a talented seamstress, could draw and paint, created custom greeting cards, and found and refinished antique furniture. She was an avid reader and loved to bake desserts. She enjoyed camping and traveling with family. She always had a love for animals and her adopted toy fox terrier mixes had wonderful homes in her care.
She was a member of the First Christian Church when her children were young and could often be found working in the nursery. In later life, she transferred her membership to the First Congregational Church where she worked in the children’s ministry programs and the essentials pantry.
Family was her passion and she leaves behind her children, their spouses, and 7 grandchildren: Jordan Roberts, Adriene Weller, Joshua (Tina) Weller, Adam (Carrie) Weller, Ashley (Andrew) Terronez, Brandon (Chelsea) Weller, Rachel (Alex) Staller, as well as 13 great-grandchildren and many much loved nieces and nephews for whom some felt she was a second mother to them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Stanley Andersen, Glen Andersen, and Mary Brust; along with son-in-law, Joseph Patterson.
While knowing she is with her Lord and Savior as well as loved ones that have passed before, she’ll be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at The First Congregational Church in Emporia, Kansas on Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. Family visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to First Congregational Church of Emporia, The Baby Closet of Emporia (c/o First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801), or Buffy Animal Welfare Group Inc. (711 East So. Avenue, Emporia, KS 66801).
