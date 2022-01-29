Both the Kansas House and Senate have passed the Ad Astra 2 congressional map, which moves part of Wyandotte County out of the 3rd district and into the 2nd district. Lyon and Chase counties are also moved into the 2nd district, from the sprawling, rural 1st district.
As The Emporia Gazette reported last week, four maps were introduced by both Republicans and Democrats in the House Redistricting Committee, as well as the League of Women Voters Kansas. State Rep. Chris Park, a Republican from Overland Park, introduced the congressional map that would slice Wyandotte County in half from east to west and place it in Rep. Jake LaTurner’s 2nd district.
The maps moves Lawrence, home to the University of Kansas, into the sprawling and largely rural 1st district covering western and central Kansas. Lawrence, of course, is a city known for its liberal politics, while the 1st district overwhelmingly backed former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election with more than 80% of the vote.
Locally, the move would place Lyon, Chase, Morris and Wabaunsee counties in the 2nd district — moving them out of the Big 1st. Osage and Coffey counties would also remain in the 2nd district and Greenwood County would remain the 4th district.
“We are just interested in fairness,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, when the map was proposed.
Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn echoed that sentiment in an interview with The Gazette.
“We have to get them back to the same amount — around 734,000 people — and in doing that we had to take the 1st district into some populated areas,” Wilborn told The Gazette. “It’s a little bit easier to move around 2,000 people vs. 80,000 people.”
Chase County had been apart of the 2nd district at one time and Lyon County, which already borders the 2nd district tends to “get moved around.”
“I don’t see it affecting you at all in your county, as it relates to representation,” Wilborn added. “Jake LaTurner ... who, if this map passes, will be your new congressman, is very personable and has been very effective. Tracey Mann, who is your congressman, is equally effective. It’s just a matter of balancing the numbers. It’s just that simple.”
But, is it? None of the four maps presented are perfect and we doubt the Ad Astra 2 map will receive easy approval from Gov. Laura Kelly or the Kansas Supreme Court.
It’s hard to look at this map as anything other than a political move to hurt U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who holds the 3rd District seat. Davids, of course, is the only Democrat representing Kansas on a national level.
Wilborn told us that research indicated that, if this map was used in the last election, Davids would still have won her district. Is that true? Well, we can’t say for sure.
As the Topeka Capital-Journal’s editorial team asked recently, we too wonder if our legislators heard their constituents during a series of listening sessions in 2021.
”Many of their constituents told them they want partisan politics kept out of this process,” the Capital-Journal wrote. “The temptation is strong to draw up congressional lines that favor the interests of a particular party. Avoid the temptation.”
We will see how this plays out, but in the end, we really do need representatives that listen to us and think about what’s best for Kansas. Not what’s best for their party.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.