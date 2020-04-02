Gazette News Staff
Flint Hills Community Health Center announced Monday that it was putting select staff members on temporary furlough due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
In all, the furloughs impacted 23 staffers in varying support roles.
The Lyon County Courthouse closed to the public on March 20 to help staff members and the community follow safety guidelines from Lyon County Public Health, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Though the building is closed, Lyon County Director of Human Resources Janice Huffman said there is still plenty of work to be done.
Some changes have been made among county departments, but so far furloughs have not been necessary. Huffman said it is up to each department head to determine who is able to work from home and who is needed at the office.
“At this point we have no plans to furlough any of our employees,” Huffman said. “We do have a few that have been re-assigned if their usual department isn’t as busy, but we’re trying to keep everybody busy.”
She said there were five employees in each of two departments who had volunteered to be re-assigned until business returned to normal. She said so far they are just being trained in their new departments. It has been a good opportunity to get employees cross-trained in other positions.
“It’s a good trial run to figure out where our weak spots are,” Huffman said.
The City of Emporia has also not had to layoff any staff at this time.
“Right now we are looking at our finances in more detail,” City Manager Mark McAnarney said.
McAnarney said city commissioners would receive an update on the financial situation during next week’s study session once the analysis had been completed.
“We will have some projected revenue loss, just like everybody else, but at this time we appear to be doing fine,” he said.
- Ryann Brooks and Zach Hacker contributed to this story.
(1) comment
its real good to finally see some common sense and now we just need to get the rest of this country back to work. The devil finds work for idle hands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.