Rosalee Ann Lovell, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 72.
Rosalee Ann Nicholas was born at Eureka, Kansas on April 3, 1950, the daughter of Edward Myron and Iliff Beatrice (Burkey) Nicholas. Rosalee married Rex Alan Stewart January 26, 1969 whom she later divorced. On June 15, 1984 Rosalee married Jack Eugene Lovell in Eureka, Kansas, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mark) Alquist of Roeland Park, Kansas, and Lori Stewart of Thornton, Colorado; step-children, Scott Mathew (Kim) Lovell, and Cristine Dawn Lovell, both of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Melvin D. (Bobbie) Nicholas of El Dorado, Kansas, and David (Carol) Nicholas of Altamont, Kansas; sister, Iris (Craig) Neuenswander of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Adilyn and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Skyler, Max, and Sydney, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Julian, Brooklyn, and Wyatt.
She grew up in Hamilton, Kansas, and began working for Kansas Power & Light in Eureka, later moving to Eureka Federal Savings & Loan, eventually transferring to the Emporia branch. With the merger of Eureka Federal with Columbia Savings Rosalee went to work at Capitol Federal Savings as a teller, then later as New Accounts Officer. She retired in 2015.
Rosalee has been described as compassionate, warm, thoughtful and selfless. She had a deep love of her family and was most proud of her title of mother and grandmother. Rosalee took great pride in caring for her flower garden growing beautiful irises, peonies and hydrangeas. Rosalee’s tenderness and love will be missed by many.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Cremation is planned.
