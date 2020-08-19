Katarra Jackson, 13, and Roxann Jackson, 6, of Emporia are two title-holding sisters preparing for the Princess of America Pageant later this year in Branson, Missouri.
After working around the ongoing novel coronavirus, they both qualified for nationals, even after doing virtual pageants.
“Katarra has been doing pageants for seven years,” said Angelita Jackson, Katarra and Roxann’s mother. “And Roxann has been doing pageants for three [years].”
Seven years ago, one of Katarra’s friends recommended that Katarra should do pageants. Angelita and Katarra went to an open call with National American Miss for more information. After having a photoshoot, Katarra loved doing pageants and wanted to continue pageantry, Angelita said.
Then, Roxann started with National American Miss because her big sister was involved with them. The sisters have been successful together, winning titles and helping the community.
Katarra is Princess of America Miss Kansas Preteen 2020 and America’s Classic Miss Preteen Kansas 2020. She does casual wear modeling.
Roxann is America’s Classic Tiny Miss Kansas 2020 and Princess of America Tiny Miss Great Plains 2020. Roxann’s talent is singing.
Roxann won the title of Tiny Miss Great Plains through the first virtual pageant in the history of Princess of America.
Angelita said that the virtual pageants are different from physical pageants.
Judges would schedule a Zoom time to interview contestants. Contestants had to send in both personal introduction and formal wear videos to judges. Roxann also had to send in videos of her talent.
Now, both girls are preparing for the National Princess of America Pageant. The pageant is scheduled for Nov. 22-28. Originally scheduled in July, this event, like others, was postponed.
“As far as I know, the things that have changed are, of course, the mandatory wearing of masks. They usually have a queens dinner with all the state queens before Nationals, but they can’t this year,” Angelita said. “So, they have to figure out how to still give the girls all the things [Nationals] have done in the years before but with the guidelines of COVID in Missouri.”
In the meantime aside from preparing, the sisters came together with ideas on how to continue doing community service while in a pandemic.
Weekly, they have been refilling the blessing boxes around Emporia. The girls donated $105 of their own money to SOS, Inc. and donated items that the Shiloh Home of Hope needed.
With school starting up, Roxann is waiting to see what classroom she is in for elementary school. She was informed that students just have to bring their backpack and a box of tissues.
Roxann plans to donate a box of tissues for all of her classmates once she finds out what her classroom is.
