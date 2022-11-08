Ann Doudican passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 89.
Ann was born August 24, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK to Edward Lowry and Carrie Lee (Westerfield) Barbee. The family moved to Joplin, MO when Ann was a young child and she graduated from Joplin HIgh School in 1951.
Ann married the love of her life, Bob Doudican, in 1951 and their family settled in Emporia in 1959. Ann was by Bob’s side throughout their 69-year marriage, holding down the fort when he was traveling, working with him while they owned Robert’s Leather Goods and enjoying the many trips and adventures they had along the way. If Bob was announcing a rodeo, Ann was right by him keeping track of the scores. They were a team. Ann and Bob took great joy and pride in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and participated in as many activities as they could in support of their family. Bob and Ann were up for anything, from going to the Indianapolis 500 or riding in the Bicentennial Wagon Train to salmon fishing and shucking oysters in the Pacific Northwest. The couple were also avid K-State football fans and enjoyed the people they met while tailgating and cheering on the wildcats.
Ann and Bob enjoyed entertaining and welcoming people to their home in the country. They had a knack for making even the smallest get-together feel like a party. Most of all, they loved gathering their family for holidays, special occasions or for no reason at all, except to be together.
Ann was an avid bridge-player and the long-time friendships through her bridge groups were extremely special to her. Also important, was her PEO sisterhood. Ann was celebrated as a “PEO Golden Girl” in 2014, honoring 50 years of membership. She held many offices in Chapter ES through the years.
Having joined Emporia Presbyterian Church shortly after moving to Emporia, Ann served as a deacon and elder and was on many of the church’s committees. In her later years she remained active in the church and just a few days prior to her death had recorded a reading for one of the church’s upcoming on-line services.
Ann lived her life with great joy and love, finding something to celebrate and be thankful for each and every day. Her hugs will be cherished and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbee (Mike) Castello; son, Bob (Deb) Doudican Jr.; daughter, Rebeca Hadicke; sister-in-law, Lou Carol Stevens; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to the arrival of her great-great grandson, whose birth is expected later this week.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, on April 2, 2020.
Cremation has taken place. Per Ann’s wish, there will be a joint celebration of Ann and Bob’s life together at Emporia Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The service will be officiated by Reverend Phyllis Stutzman. Memorials in Ann’s name may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801 for the Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s Good Samaritan Fund, Emporia Friends of the Zoo and Emporia Presbyterian Church. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
