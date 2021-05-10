The Emporia Gazette
Emporia High School students presented six one-act plays during the EHS Theater Senior Showcase, Friday evening, marking the end of a somewhat unconventional theater season.
The plays were directed by EHS seniors. This year’s production included “Shakespeare’s Got Talent,” directed by Gavin Rhoads and Jacob Moore; “Role of a Lifetime,” directed by Aurora Starr; “Matter,” directed by Tatyana Scott; “The Suessification of Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Joel Ceillo and Kennedy Colston; “Drugs Are Bad,” directed by Nicholas Thomas and Lucas DeJesus; and “Appropriate Audience Behavior,” directed by Christina Noble-Speedie.
In order to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the audience was limited. Both actors and the audience wore masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.