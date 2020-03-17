Wilma Iola Krueger, 74, of Parsons, Kansas died Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Labette Medical Center in Parsons.
Wilma was born March 21, 1945 in California the daughter of William Hugh and Stella Irene (Babcock) Thomas. She was a Certified Dietary Aide at Labette Medical Center in Parsons, Kansas.
Wilma married Carroll Edward Crites and they later divorced. She then married John Christian Krueger and they later divorced. Wilma is survived by daughters, DeAnna Lynn Whittaker of Sturdivant, Missouri, Johnna Christina Summarsell of Whitewright, Texas, Holly Annette Krueger of Parsons; sisters, LaVonne Fetty of Pueblo, Colorado, Fay Barry of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother, Marvin Thomas of Oak Grove, Missouri; grandchildren, Kyler Ryan Frye, Andrew Olin Scott Holeman, Adrienne Hope Holeman, KeAdren Krueger, Kyree Krueger, Liam Summarsell, Londyn Summarsell; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cloyd Thomas, Leo Thomas, Calvin Thomas and Warren Thomas; and sisters, Vel Petersen, Jean Martin, Bea Ford, and Ione Thomas.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia, Kansas. Pastor Brenda Ulrich of Grace United Methodist Church will be officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.