The Emporia State Athletics Department had, earlier this week, made a decision that was quickly garnering steam across the country — playing sports with no fans in attendance.
That, in itself, would be a difficult call but with the growing uncertainty involving the spread of the COVID-19 virus, powers above ruled an even steeper preemptive strike on Thursday.
During the early afternoon hours, the NCAA officially declared, in a release, the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," it said in the release.
That put immediate closure on "March Madness" or the Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, but shut down the Division II version as well.
The Emporia State women had already set up shop in Warrensburg, Mo. and were originally slated to play their first round matchup of the NCAA Central Region Tournament on Friday night. Their season, as it turns out, ended on Sunday as ESU will finish with a 24-7 record.
“Difficult day for Lady Hornet Basketball and our 3 seniors," ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said in a tweet. "It didn’t end like we wanted but I am very grateful for them and all they gave to our team. Thank you to Mollie (Mounsey), Morgan (Laudan) and Jessica (Wayne) for all you have done for Lady Hornet Basketball and Protecting The Tradition.”
Also slated for the weekend was the National Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Division II meet was set in Birmingham, Alabama. Emporia State Head Coach Steven Blocker had four student-athletes on site when the stoppage of competition was announced. The group were expected to fly back to Kansas on Friday morning.
"I think you've got to do what's safe, there's no question about that," he said over the phone on Thursday evening. "And it's hard. It's hard for the seniors, the coaches, the programs ..."
Blocker paused for a moment, likely feeling for his senior Taysean Goodwin, who sat out all of last season and had come back with a vengeance during the current indoor season.
Now his career may be finished.
"You hope that leaders, wherever they're at, in any aspect of life, whether it be sport or medical or whatever the case may be that they have a level head and they're looking out for people's best interests (and) they're going to do what's right," Blocker said. "You want to do what's best for the student-athletes.
"It's tough to know, it's tough to know the difference (right now)."
Though the championship season of the winter schedule ended prematurely, also put on indefinite hold were all NCAA spring sports. The NCAA included 'spring championships' in its cancellation notice, but it was still vaguely uninformative regarding its designation.
Still, a short time after the NCAA's announcement, the MIAA Conference, of which ESU is a member, gave its own release regarding spring competitions.
"The MIAA and its member institutions announce the suspension of all MIAA intercollegiate sports activities (practice and competition) effective 11 p.m., March 12, 2020," it said. "The Association’s decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders, and it follows the decision today by the NCAA to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions.
"The indefinite suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice. The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis. The MIAA and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 disease."
That, too, creates a large chasm of unknowns and uncertainties with the Hornet baseball and softball programs. Yet, with the flood of announcements regarding closures and postponements across the country, there seems little information to follow regarding the spread of the virus itself.
"It seems like the MIAA did not have much of a choice with what the NCAA came down with," ESU Head Baseball Coach Seth Wheeler said. "Once one domino fell, they were all going to continue to fall. The MIAA, I understand where they're coming from and their response seems to be a pretty reasonable one."
There is still the tug-of-war with shutting down events months in advance, but Wheeler is also hoping the powers-that-be are making the right calls.
"The NCAA's (decision), in my mind, it seems a little preemptive, but as with everything, you need a little perspective on it — on both ends. I'm clearly no health expert, but from what I've heard ... this is about as contagious as the flu, which would be moderately to highly contagious ... and probably four to five times more deadly which is obviously a big deal, but it doesn't seem like a cancel-everything sort of big deal.
"To me, a reasonable response was what we did originally, which is cut attendance ... play the game with no fans, especially an outdoor sport where there's very, very minimal contact. It doesn't seem like we would be a very high risk in that situation. (And) cancelling the entire season, cancelling the World Series, which is three months away, seems like an unnecessary response.
"But on the other hand, if this can slow the outbreak and potentially save ... even one life ... that seems like a reasonable response."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.