A man pleaded not guilty in Lyon County District Court Thursday to rape and sodomy charges.
Gerald Todd, 41, was scheduled for trial Monday, June 12. He's charged with two counts of rape and four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
Prosecutors say Todd attacked a 33-year-old woman several times in late August 2021. She reportedly was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, so could not consent to anything Todd did.
Todd remains free on $50,000 bond,
