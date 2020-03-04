Christine McCoullough of Emporia died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Holiday Resort. She was 66.
A complete obituary will be published later. Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel in Topeka has the arrangements.
Trumpisatraitor said:
Afraid I'm going to dip in to your meth supply?
Trumpisatraitor said:
To let you all know how shitty your town, step it up losers.
out-thebox-side said:
So the headline says winner will be announced Wednesday, but the article says Thursday. Which one is it????!!!
SnowGypsy said:
Aim_High said:
Our President was on TV today suggesting we use the flu vaccine to treat coronavirus... Saaaaad.
SnowGypsy said:
Aim_High said:
Bill free said:
Did you not read the artical. It is a county road and not used. More then one county road like this that see little to no use.
Aim_High said:
prairieprincess said:
Awww, rest in Heaven, Joyce. You were a delight. I still use the Japanese fruit pie recipe you gave me, about 100 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.