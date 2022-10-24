Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange.
Smith spun to her left, hit the median wall, then went off the highway and through a fence.
Smith was taken to Newman Regional Health with what troopers led "suspected serious injuries." She wore a seat belt when the crash occurred.
No one else was in Smith's vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.