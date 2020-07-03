City commissioners approved a range of ordinances surrounding roads and city-owned buildings during a brief action session Wednesday afternoon.
Road matters were separated into two separate issues as commissioners first voted to designate several roadways as “main trafficways” and “main trafficway connections” before agreeing on another ordinance authorizing the use of general obligation bonds for their improvement.
“The talk over the years has been on four projects: 30th Avenue from Crestview Drive to Prairie Street, Funston Street from 6th Avenue to 5th Avenue, 5th Avenue from Funston Street to Sunnyslope and fixing up Soden Road that goes to the back side of the zoo from South Exchange,” said City Manager Mark McAnarney.
The approximate cost of the projects is expected to run about $1.3 million in total. Currently, there is no timeframe for their completion.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners approved an ordinance authorizing the use of general obligation bonds in the amount of $1.1 million for improvements to several buildings owned by the City of Emporia.
“At our study session last week, the city commission recommended that we put the projects together to do them one at a time over the next three to four years,” McAnarney said. “There are multiple reasons for that, one being that when construction costs go up two to four percent a year … we can borrow at about 1.9 percent and get some discounts if we do them all at the same time. These will be projects at the Virgil [Basgall] Public Works Center and a couple separate projects to repair the hangers at the airport.”
While much of the news surrounding Thursday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission centered around the Governor’s pending mask mandate, the county’s 2021 budget was also partially finalized during the meeting.
While the overall budget total is still to be determined, Lyon County Controller Dan Williams shared that there would be a levy decrease of 4.1 mills from 59.73 to 55.61. The change, Williams said, is partially thanks to a restructuring in payment plans for the joint city/county emergency radio project.
“We’ll be proposing a levying of $19,661,798, which is a decrease in levied funds of $351,621 ...” Williams said. “The cap that the state put on us was 1.8 percent, so we could’ve gone up from last year’s budget where our levied amount was $20,013,420. Going up as much as allowed would’ve ended up at $20,544,030, which would’ve been about a $530,000 increase in our plan. In reducing our plan by $351,000, we technically have a cap room of $882,000.
“The reason why we’re able to do this is because of the changes in valuation, and we also originally had set 2020 to pay for the radio project with a lump sum, which was about $4 million. Because of the COVID pandemic and the money we’re spending on that, we didn’t know how everything was going to go. We made a decision to run the lease instead of paying for it.”
