Teacher Appreciation Week just wrapped up, and if there ever was a year that our teachers deserve an abundance of love, thanks and applause, it is this year.
Certainly, last spring when teachers signed their 2019-2020 contracts they didn’t anticipate what those contracts would fully entail for the coming year — a year marked by a worldwide pandemic that turned their classrooms upside down. Teachers were forced to move from face-to-face learning to virtual learning seemingly overnight ... and still do their jobs well.
And they did it. Of course, they did! (Is it okay to admit that we aren’t surprised?) That’s because they are teachers and that’s what good teachers do. They bend, adjust, create, innovate and improvise, to do whatever it takes to teach.
Teachers are heroes.
It’s been inspiring to witness our own kids’ experience at home getting their daily lessons on a computer screen. Many of their teachers have had to balance their own children’s online classes with their “school children’s” online classes. Figuring out how to mix, yet keep separate, their “at-home” life with their professional life has had to be tough.
From our side of the screen we’ve seen babies on laps, lessons briefly interrupted, and normal household distractions to contend with. But not one time have we seen one teacher shrink at the level of responsibility placed upon them during this ridiculously crazy time.
Every single moment we’ve seen teachers do their jobs with grace, determination, and a hard-core commitment to keep the learning going, no matter what:
•They’ve been patient when students sit silent on the other side of a screen when a question is asked.
•They’ve been empathetic (and innovative) when a student gets frustrated with learning how electricity works ... even when there are no hands-on tools to learn from.
•They’ve been flexible when assignments turned in don’t seem to match PowerSchool.
•They’ve been encouraging when a final art project didn’t quite match the original assignment.
The list could go on and on. And we are sure so many parents have hundreds of their own examples of how their teachers have been heroes these last couple months. The shutdown of schools has definitely not been ideal, but it has certainly shown a bright light on why our teachers are amazing — and why it is the most important job on the planet.
It may be the end of Teacher Appreciation Week, but it’s definitely not the end of our appreciation for what our teachers have done this year to keep our kids learning.
Thank you, teachers, for a job well done.
You deserve the best summer vacation ever!
Ashley Walker
Editor
