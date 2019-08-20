The Emporia Recreation Center’s annual Corporate Challenge kicked off Monday evening with a brand new event — the Corporate Challenge Escape Game.
Teams had 30 minutes to unlock four locks and open their boxes for some Corporate Challenge prizes.
Dynamic Discs Veterans took home first place, finishing with 13:32 left on the clock. Hill’s RED came in second with 11:05 left and E-TOWN finished third with 10:35 left.
