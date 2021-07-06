The Emporia American Legion Post 5 junior and senior baseball teams will both take part in the 31st annual Kansas Grand Slam tournament in Salina, which begins Thursday and continues through the weekend.
The seniors will open pool play against Newton at Dean Evans Stadium at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by 316 Dreifort at Bethany College in Lindsborg at 4:45 that same day. They will round out pool play with a 1 p.m. tilt with the Salina Falcons at Evans Stadium on Friday.
The juniors will play McPherson at Bethany College at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Then on Friday, they will take on the Salina Eagles at Evans Stadium at 9 a.m. and the Topeka Scrappers at Bethany College at 3:45 p.m.
If the seniors finish in the top four of their nine-team pool, they will move on to a single-elimination bracket on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, they would play in a consolation game.
Similarly, if the juniors finish in the top three of their four-team pool, they will also earn a spot in the single-elimination bracket. The fourth place teams from each junior pool will play in a consolation game.
A total of 26 teams -- 18 senior teams and 8 junior teams -- will converge on Salina for the Kansas Grand Slam, including out-of-state teams from Nebraska and Missouri.
