An auction to benefit a local woman recovering from a serious motorcycle wreck in July is set for next week.
Jacqueline Polston, 51, was riding her 1973 BMW Motorcycle about six miles north of Emporia when she struck a deer on Kansas Highway 99 on July 2. She suffered a host of serious injuries, including an ulna fracture and scapula fracture. Her pelvis was fractured in three places and she sustained vertebral fractures with surgical fusion of the C4-T2 vertebrae. Polston has been receiving long term acute care at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Neb., and has been required to be completely immobilized for six weeks.
“Jacque is one of our ICU and PICU nurses and she worked at the cancer center for a little bit,” said Julie Glass, who runs the Team Jacque Facebook page. “She’s dedicated. She’s a very strong nurse. She’s very knowledgeable and she’s a good mentor to our new nurses. She’s dedicated to her job and very passionate, very caring and one of our strongest ICU nurses, so for her to be in this accident, which is life-altering and, at this point, career ending, it’s going to be very tough for her to give up.”
Polston’s initial prognosis was complete paralysis from the neck down, however, Glass said her fellow ICU nurse is a fighter. Polston has regained some feeling and use in her arms though she cannot use her fingers. She also can’t use her legs.
“It’s a little bit better than what we initially thought would happen,” she said. “But she’s in the right place and she hasn’t even been started with the aggressive therapy yet. She has to be in that neck brace which completely immobilizes her for six weeks — which we’re coming up on. Then she’ll be moved to her aggressive rotation and they will work on trying to get some of that function back.”
Knowing that medical bills were mounting, Glass said she wanted to hold a fundraiser to help out. The event is set for 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus and will feature a live benefit auction, 50/50 raffle, dinner and live music by Jared Brown and the Dirt Road Misfits. The meal is a free will donation with a $5 minimum requested.
Raffle items up for grabs include a tattoo gift certificate, Dave and Busters gift card, zoo tickets, photography gift certificates and more.
Auction Items include KU and K-State tickets, Chiefs and Royals tickets, a vacation package, Worlds of Fun passes, a fire pit, a spa treatment and more.
Glass said more items are needed for both the raffle and auction to make the fundraiser a bigger success. She said they aren’t looking for any specific type of items and anything is appreciated.
“The best way [to contact me] is through Facebook,” she said. “They can message through Facebook and I can get the information and get with them.”
Glass said the goal is to get Polston moved down to Newman Regional Health’s inpatient rehabilitation unit after she’s finished her stay at Madonna. The inpatient rehab unit will help her get ready to go home, but it’s a long process.
“She’s very tough,” Glass said. “We believe in her and we just hope that she stays strong and continues to fight through.”
You can follow @TeamJacque on Facebook for updates on Polston’s recovery. A website, www.teamjacque.com, has also been set up to accept donations.
